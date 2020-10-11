With a decision announced Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson to release $95 million more in COVID-19 aid delegated to the State of Missouri by federal law, the ability of local institutions to absorb pandemic fallout has been improved.
Missouri Western State University, perhaps more than any other institution in the region, has been keen to receive aid monies, which have come in their millions over the course of the year.
"It has not only helped the university financially, in some areas, but also has helped our students, which is most important to us," said Darrell Morrison, university vice president of finance and administration.
Although it is today standing on a more even footing, the university went through tough times last spring. A budgetary imbalance — generally understood to have been years in the making — at last triggered broad reductions in academic programs and the elimination of dozens of jobs. This meant that the pandemic hit, from a local financial perspective, at the worst possible time.
Yet Uncle Sam's wallet is fathomless, and Congress passed $3 trillion in emergency aid to be distributed nationwide in March. The core part of that, the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, is by far the largest form of national stimulus ever enacted. Western at first received $3.9 million of this package, and then about $3.2 million more in further payments from the state government and Buchanan County. The university budgets roughly $80 million annually in expenses.
"Just for me, from the university administration perspective, it's been fabulous," Morrison said. "During this time, our enrollment took a slight dip; our revenues are down, our state funding has been down, because tax funds — you know — general revenue has been down in the state. And so we've taken a hit there, and this just helps to supplant some of those funds, and help us keep operating during this critical time."
Some $1.8 million, just over 25%, of the money has gone directly to students, some of whom have been especially in need of it because their tax status prohibited receipt of the $1,200 stimulus most American adults each received in the spring. Among those affected in this way is Nathan Scott, Missouri Western student government president. While the payment made a big difference, Scott considers the CARES Act to have been a sort of giant Band-Aid on the wounds left by COVID-19. More will be needed to secure a stronger future, he said.
"It's super important that when we take funding away for emergencies, like we did, that we give it back and we look at investing even more," he said. "Money taken away from us and then given back to us later is not an investment. A major investment requires going further."