A career assistance program is helping St. Joseph students in grades 6 to 12 discover and achieve their post-graduation goals.
Talent Search is a TRIO program that was established in the St. Joseph School District during the last school year that offers offers college, career and financial aid information to students. TRIO programs are aimed at helping low-income youth, first-generation college students and those with disabilities to progress from middle school to post-high school programs.
Cindy Wells, Talent Search director, began work in the education field 26 years ago after wanting to be an accountant.
"I tell the kids if you find something you like, you never work a day in your life," Wells said. "Teaching was my passion, so I never had to work a day in 26 years. So it's been really cool that way."
The program's office is located in the Hillyard Technical Center and it will be fully staffed later this month. Students will be divided between two advisers, allowing each one to get to know them individually.
"Their main job is to go out and work in the district with the kids, spend time with them and do what they need to do to help them get the extra resources," Wells said. "We divide those schools and students up so they the advisers get to know their students individually,"
Some of the other services include tutoring, time management/study skills, college and career field trips and more.
The program works closely with the St. Joseph School District, specifically the counselors.
"I think many districts are basically overwhelmed. They are short-staffed. One counselor may cover 200 students and it's impossible for them humanly to sit down one on one with 200 students all the time. They do a great job, but we kind of view ourselves as an extended arm of the counseling center in the school," Wells said.
The goal of the Talent Search program is to help students be successful no matter what their path or profession. Wells encourages those who are curious to become part of the program.
"We want to be able to help them figure out what that (profession) is," Wells said. "I want to help the kids believe they can and give them a little push because sometimes not all kids get that push. But you can do this. You just have to try and let me help you try."
Wells said that the program is beneficial to all parties, including family.
"I want them to know that we're some somebody that can help them and I want parents to know that we are here to help their children succeed," Wells said. "Get them in the program. The program is big on families in having parental support. We provide family workshops for things as well. So we need the buy-in and we need families to understand that this will help the youth be more successful and help them have skills now to help them succeed throughout school."
