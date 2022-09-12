A career assistance program is helping St. Joseph students in grades 6 to 12 discover and achieve their post-graduation goals.

Talent Search is a TRIO program that was established in the St. Joseph School District during the last school year that offers offers college, career and financial aid information to students. TRIO programs are aimed at helping low-income youth, first-generation college students and those with disabilities to progress from middle school to post-high school programs.

