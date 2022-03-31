The five people who are each hoping to earn one of two seats on the St. Joseph Board of Education come next week have five days to wrap up their campaign efforts, and three had time Thursday for a chat as things conclude.
Isaura Garcia, James Kindred and Kim Miller spoke about the aspects of their campaign message that they said they believe still could use a point of emphasis, so as to hopefully get the city's electors on education thinking about them first when they report to the polls on April 5. Candidates Brenda Steidel and Colby Oyerly were not available Thursday, citing schedule conflicts. The top two best performers in the tally of ballots will earn three-year terms starting at 5:30 p.m. April 18, at which point Tami Pasley and Bryan Green shall step down. Pasley and Green will conclude six years of board service, having declined to run for reelection.
Miller, who has had a long career in education, including overseas during the time of her husband's military service, said she values first and foremost a teacher's approach to engaging children from an early age.
"If we work with our children, teach them and encourage them to stay focused through those early years, they tend to better understand the learning process and are more successful in their later years," she said. "And to me, that's where the value lies ..."
Kindred has oriented his campaign less on the classroom academic environment and more on student safety, saying that the tasks of combatting bullying and providing care for vulnerable children are not given enough of a priority. He has kids who attend Carden Park Elementary.
To address these issues, Kindred said, the SJSD must add staff.
"We need more teachers," he said. "We need to get teachers the pay that they need and deserve. We need to be able to focus on the teachers. Not just the teachers and counselors and principals, but the students, because the students are No. 1."
Garcia, who is a translator and office administrator for the local Roman Catholic St. Patrick Parish, has children who attend Skaith Elementary. Her point of emphasis in these closing days of the campaign has been on early childhood education. She said Thursday that board members, to realize their goals, must become leaders for the whole community, as improvement in our schools requires an all-St. Joseph effort.
"You know, as a board member, you definitely have to be the biggest cheerleader for public education," she said. "I would like to see the growth of our community coming together, but I do think that it's going to start with our public schools."
