Voters of the St. Joseph School District face two critically important choices Tuesday morning.
By now, most everyone likely is aware of Proposition CARE and how it would raise taxes by $50 to $85 per year, on average, of the owners of single family homes to fund school building acquisitions, repurposing and upgrades. Alongside this, however, will be eight names and one late-coming effort via the write-in process to get into the race for the SJSD board.
Each of the candidates is seeking a three-year term on the Board of Education to commence Monday, April 19. If voters put three new people into the seats, they will serve alongside four other incumbents who were not up for re-election this year.
Rick Gehring is a special case among the incumbents who now has to run, because he inherited his mandate of office from Seth Wright last year after the former board president stepped down. Gehring spoke to troubles SJSD experienced years beforehand.
“We have, I think, turned a corner,” he said. “I think we’ve had some past board members and past administration that maybe left a sour taste in the public’s mouth. I’m hoping voters realize those people are gone, that we are really trying to do things in their best interests.”
Lute Atieh has served as board vice president for the previous year, after his original election in 2018. His tenure of office has been far from uneventful. Atieh — like Gehring — urges voters to back a new investment in schools and trust that they will be included and listened to by the board.
“Outside of the bond, the No. 1 thing that is facing our community is probably the need to invest more in classroom-level support,” Atieh said. “(It’s) one or two of the most significant things we can focus on that’s going to move the needle for our community, long term.”
LaTonya Williams sees herself as a skeptic of the current board’s plan. She defaults to the conclusion that voters should take any opportunities to provide more money to the schools. For Williams, it would have been better to take more time on this plan and seek more community input.
“I am hopeful in that if I am elected, or if I am not elected, I’ll be able to continue to make a difference in those areas and be an advocate. For the people who don’t have a voice, I will always continue to use mine.”
Colby Oyerly, who is entering public life for the first time in this campaign, has a relatively simple approach: It is obvious to him that the community wants a three-high-school system and for the three current buildings to be maintained and improved on as they are.
“I signed up to help the kids,” he said. “I mean, my dedication is to figure out what we can do to make sure members of the community get what they deserve.”
Kenneth Reeder, like Oyerly, opposes Proposition CARE. He, in effect, directly counters the message offered by Atieh and Gehring: The district remains under malign influences, he said, and the fact that, in his view, this bond is being offered when it is so out of touch with what the people want is proof of that.
“You’ve come up with these ridiculous ideas of buying used buildings, wanting more money for bad ideas, not doing anything for the classroom,” Reeder said. “There is no discussion about raising teacher pay or on early childhood development. Absolutely nothing. All it is, is threats, warning and innuendo.”
David Jordan is keen to cite his practical experience in the classroom, and in business and community leadership. He supports the bond.
“Most people ... who know me know that I very much have a passion for education,” he said. “For the opportunities we can offer our teachers and our students. I also am a retired business person, so I do have the time to research the topics and do the work.”
David Foster laments that so much time has been spent on how the district is organized, and there has not been more work done to improve student health, wellness and success — particularly for students who came from disadvantaged communities. He supports Proposition CARE.
“I always say, if you vote on a candidate only because of the bond, then you’re missing a lot of other issues, because whether the bond passes or not, you’re gonna be stuck with that candidate,” he said. “If they’re not talking about mental health and bullying, then I think you may have chosen wrong.”
Michelle Traster points to how she initially did not want to run for the school board again, after just barely failing to obtain a seat in third place in the 2020 election. But she now is mounting a write-in campaign to oppose Proposition CARE, support school buildings as they are, and bring about better student outcomes.
“We just have not seen academic growth for about three years in St. Joe,” she said. “And that’s not acceptable.”
Larry Koch did not respond to a comment request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.