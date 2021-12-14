The second St. Joseph Board of Education candidate to detail a vision for the April 5 campaign is a Skaith Elementary mother of two who is running on platforms of increased teacher support and community engagement.
Isaura Garcia said she enters the race with a keen awareness of how much distrust exists between the community and the district and of how a lot of work awaits whoever wins the two contestable seats for a three-year term starting next spring. It starts, she said, by making people feel like they’re heard.
“I think a lot of our students here are going to grow up to do great things,” Garcia said. “And also, when we take care of our teachers, that takes care of our students. That just guarantees overall success for the future, I think.”
There will be several prompts to do so: In response to persistent staff shortages, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education recently urged state legislators to develop a plan for average salaries to increase by $10,000 by 2025. For decades, the state has relied on local taxpayers to fund most of the bill for K-12 compensation, and this is unlikely to change. Missouri ranks persistently low among its peers in staff pay.
So, candidates like Garcia are prompted to find a way to sell the concept of possibly paying higher taxes or looking for some other locally funded means to make it happen. One end goal will be to help students learn reading and language arts on grade level. Recent standardized testing results show there’s much to be done on that score as well.
Garcia expressed confidence in the Creative Entourage-led process, Vision Forward, to find ways the public will support addressing these challenges.
“I think they have great talking points,” she said. “And I think that them trying to reach out to the community is a great thing. I think it’s important to listen to all sides. It’s important to listen to what people are saying, what they’re opposing, and consider what they’re saying.”
Speaking from a generalized view on all school board contenders rather than in favor of or opposed to any one candidate, board member LaTonya Williams said she has found communication and coordination are essential to this leadership role.
“The public, you know, has a lot of opinions about every move that you make, and you just have to be prepared to listen to the people, take the criticism, and do what you think is best,” Williams said. “It’s not always about what you want to do. It’s what you think is best for everybody.”
Above all else, the candidates are urged to be ready to commit their lives to this project.
“It takes up way more time than I imagined at first,” Williams said. “And I do enjoy it. But I don’t think that I was really prepared for the commitment of time that you have to give.”
Garcia is one of several candidates who have filed to run for the April 5 election, contesting two seats for three year terms. The others include Colby Oyerly, James Kindred and Kim Miller. For the latest data, or to inquire about filing, contact Board Secretary Donna Baker at 816-671-4003 or email donnabaker@sjsd.k12.mo.us.
