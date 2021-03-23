Students at a regional junior college will walk a seamless path to Missouri Western State University for advanced studies, per a new agreement.
North Central Missouri College and Missouri Western announced Tuesday a new "articulation" pact, which refers to the process of setting up courses between NCMC, based in Grundy County, and the university. This is so students can know from Day 1 of their junior college studies how their studies will evolve in a typical four-year schedule between two institutions, according to a news release.
"I am thrilled to be able to enter into this agreement with NCMC, which joins Missouri Western in its commitment to meeting the workforce demands of our region," said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, MWSU president. "I greatly anticipate the continued collaboration between our two institutions."
Each area of study at each campus will be tied to an "articulation guide," which students will use to know which courses at NCMC plug in to a Western program and what career path between both campuses might be best advisable. According to a news release, such guides are now in place for the subjects of elementary education and early childhood education. The next evolutions will pertain to criminal justice, business, and other subjects.
"These transfer guides will help students choose the best courses to accomplish their goals," said Dr. Tristan Londre, NCMC vice president of academic affairs, as quoted in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.