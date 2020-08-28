Campus police continue safety efforts

Many aspects of the school year look different at universities this fall, including some ways campus safety officials interact with students at Northwest Missouri State University.
“It’s really challenging in the COVID time because it’s hot, you can’t really see anyone’s face anymore. It’s hard to read nonverbals,” said Chief Clarence Green with the Northwest Missouri State University Police Department.
The department still is doing everything it can to interact with students as in previous years, however.
“When students come in summer for early enrollment opportunities, we have an opportunity to meet with them as well as their parents to talk about how we practice community-oriented policing, how we’re going to interact and how we’re going to make sure that your student is safe here,” Green said.
That is followed up with a program called Bearcats Succeed/Hardcore Safety, where department officials go over safety mechanisms and provide other opportunities to interact with officers such as “Pizza and police,” “Coco with the pop” and other fun programs to start conversations.
A point of discussion that sparked a post on Facebook from Green this week is the unrest happening across the country, especially in light of an incident that took place in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
According to the post, in the first week of classes Green was briefed on three incidents of bias and/or racism.
“What we received was three incidents from our Bearcat equity reporting system. It’s a system that we’ve put in place through our Title IX and Title VI office or equity office. They have a way for folks to come online and make reports around any type of bias and then he shares those in the aggregate number to us at the police department and that’s what motivated the post,” Green said.
In his post, Green asked for community involvement to help report incidents and make everyone feel safe.
“We have this thing at Northwest is called ‘Being a Bearcat’ and so really that’s what really motivated me, also because I think about being a Bearcat when we think about ‘Bearcats Learn,’ we’re here to learn, we’re a learning institution, but also we need to learn from our mistakes and reflect on ourselves and learn about being a better person every day,” Green said. “Then we have a statement here about ‘Bearcats show pride, Bearcats Care, Bearcats Connect’ and that last piece is ‘Bearcats Practice Civility,’ so also we have to learn how we treat others and interact with each other.”
In addition to continuing interaction efforts with the community, the department has been investing in more training for its staff.
“We really try to be inter-focused on what we can do to improve our slice of the world for our community and some feedback that we’ve gotten is looking at our policies and procedures, make sure that we have a duty to intervene policies within there,” Green said. “We’ve done de-escalation training this summer for all our officers and all of our members in our department and trauma-informed interviewing for all our members in our department.”
In addition, the university and the police department is adopting a diversity scorecard that will be utilized to look at key metrics to show what is working well and opportunities for improvement.
“We’ve also submitted our application for IACLEA (International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators) and it’s really just using evidence-based policies and procedures from model police departments around the world, adopting those and then they’ll come in and audit and make sure that we’re following those,” Green said.