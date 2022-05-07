Complex local implications are arising as President Joe Biden is likely to cancel some of the debt owned by the U.S. Department of Education for repayment by former college students.
Biden, who pledged in the 2020 campaign to wipe away $10,000 owed by each federal debtor, has indicated he will follow through later this year. An amount has not been specified, but his campaign pledge is considered to be a likely figure, and the president has rejected talk of higher amounts promoted by progressives. About $1.7 trillion currently is owed in this debt area. By comparison, $1.2 trillion is owed for automobiles and $1.4 trillion is owed for homes, according to Experian Information Solutions, Inc., one of the three major credit bureaus.
“I am considering dealing with some debt reduction,” Biden said on April 28 at the White House, as quoted by NBC News. “I am not considering $50,000 debt reduction. But I’m in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there are there will be additional debt forgiveness.”
Under U.S. law, the owner of any debt obligation can issue forgiveness to whoever owes the money, typically after the debtor reports they are unable to pay and it has been determined that the cost and hassle of the collection will exceed potential returns. However, except where provided for by law, any forgiveness must be reported to the IRS that year as taxable income because the reduction of a debt liability expands one’s net worth in the same way a paycheck does.
Professor Lauren Leach-Steffens, a researcher on personal finance at Northwest Missouri State University, supports debt forgiveness but — in light of how tax law works — cautioned of the risks inherent in what Biden may do.
“Whenever we do things with money, we must think in terms of unintended consequences,” she said. “This is something that could come back to bite us.”
In particular, if $10,000 in debt is wiped away, that could cause each collegiate debtor to owe a 20% to 25% tax debt, or $2,000 to $2,500. This would need to be paid within the next year to avoid problems with the IRS. By comparison, once a student debtor starts repayment six months after he or she concludes enrollment, payments can continue for 10 to 20 years.
If done correctly, $10,000 in general forgiveness is still likely to make a huge difference. Leach-Steffens said her research shows that an entire generation of former college students is delaying the purchase of a house and having children and putting off retirement savings to cover debt. In some cases, creditors decline to offer former students opportunities as property owners because of what they owe the federal government.
“The effects are going to be, for a lot of people, it’s going to wipe it out completely,” she said. “Especially people in the middle class. For others, the significant impact is because the higher the amount of loan, the more likely it is to cut into necessities like food, clothing and shelter. Even if your student loan debt is about the national average — $37,000 — then $10,000 will leave you more money for food, clothing and shelter. It means less reliance on other loans, or credit cards, to live.”
According to Charles Mayfield, director of financial assistance at Northwest, this is mostly a concern for former Bearcats, not current students. Nobody is prompted to start loan payments until six months after they leave school. For those who choose graduate studies immediately after they earn their bachelor’s degree, that can be several years later. As it is, baccalaureate alumni owe an average of $25,000, Mayfield said. Eliminating 40% of that, or $10,000, could be significant.
“I think of the reason for the forgiveness and the rationale behind it,” he said. “And if it has something to do with the repayment process or the repayment system — if it’s flawed, or if it’s broken — it seems like we should pair some kind of repayment reform with the forgiveness. If the forgiveness is being done to fix something, the problem doesn’t go away.”
The tax issue is also known to Mayfield, but the 2020 and 2021 COVID-19 stimulus payments did not create this problem because Congress exempted them from IRS scrutiny. Of course, what Biden is considering goes around Congress, so it’s not known at this stage what capacity exists to do that.
One possible avenue for long-term reform exists in a system well known today: Social Security. Everyone pays an amount of their income for a safety-net retirement plan. It may be sensible, Mayfield said, to tax student debtors the same way, so that after they leave school they pay back what they owe with each paycheck and pay nothing if they earn nothing. This would be difficult to implement for independent contractors and self-employed people who receive no W-2 income statement. Mayfield said it is nonetheless worth exploring.
“Something more consistent and standard like that, based on a person’s income, exists in other countries that have that kind of model in place,” he said. “And, they seem to be successful. We’ve got some things to consider, though, for folks without consistent pay, those kinds of employment. But would be the major overhaul idea at hand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.