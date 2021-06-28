The next generation of inventors could be learning skills at a special camp this week to make the lives of tomorrow easier.
Camp Invention has come to St. Joseph for the fourth year at emPowerU, and its main audience is kindergartners through sixth graders.
Devran Brower, the director of program operations at the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, which runs emPowerU, said the camp is a great opportunity for kids.
“I really think it opens their minds to these experiences that they've never had,” Brower said. “We’ve been so impressed with (Camp Invention’s) ability to invent new modules, you know, they have that relationship with the National Inventors Hall of Fame.”
One of this year’s modules has campers learning about Jim West, the inventor behind the modern microphone. The kids participating have the chance to take apart a microphone so they can understand how sounds are received and then turned into noise that comes out of a speaker.
“The main point is that any kid can be an inventor and come up with their own invention and hopefully one day patent it and have it out there for the world to use,” Jackie Grimwood the module’s instructor, said.
All of the modules advance throughout the week. One of them called “Duck Chuck” began with campers creating an air cannon from a cardboard box. They used the cannon to blow over small cups stacked up like a pyramid.
About 50 kids are attending Camp Invention, which wraps up on Friday. The campers will be able to take home their inventions, including the microphones.
"Typically, in a non-COVID year, we would ask parents to come in and see all the inventors that these kids have created," Brower said. "They get to take them home with them and that's a really fun time, a really proud moment for these kids."
