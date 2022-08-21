Superintendent Dr. Matt Robinson stands in one of Cameron High School’s new state-of-the-art science labs. Starting the first day of school on Monday, students will have access to four new spaces that each include a classroom and lab space.
Workers add metal panels to the new Cameron High School office space. The offices are part of a $12 million project happening that includes a new performing arts center, north wing, classrooms and more.
The Cameron School District is wrapping up a large high school improvement project that includes the construction of a new performing arts center, agriculture and FACS wing and updated classrooms.
Superintendent Dr. Matt Robinson said it’s important to provide students with state-of-the-art facilities.
“That’s what we want is the best facilities for our kids,” Robinson said. “So when they leave Cameron, they’re ahead of the ball game.”
The whole project cost about $12 million. It’s being funded through a bond passed in 2020 that gives the district around $11 million for projects. The additional $1 million is coming from the district’s capital projects fund.
Robinson said the construction of the new performing arts center is the most expensive piece of the project, totaling about $7.5 million. The project is expected to be completed around Thanksgiving. The space will be used for drama performances, band and choir concerts and possibly presentations and assemblies. He also is hoping to utilize the space for community events.
“Our kids that do the fine arts and do the band and the music and plays and musicals, they deserve a place to have those, too,” Robinson said.
The north wing of the high school is new construction. The previous north wing was about 50 years old and torn down completely in May of 2021. It has been rebuilt to include new agriculture and FACS classrooms.
“A lot of it just came down to we were going to spend a lot of money and put it back in an old building or we could do new and spend a little bit more,” Robinson said. “We were truthfully pretty blessed that our community agreed with this and thought that’s the best idea for it.”
He said the new builds will create a safer environment for students.
“This makes our building a little bit more secure and safe because the windows are much better, doors are much better, we’ve actually been able to cut down our exits and entries into the building by doing the project,” Robinson said.
The high school is also home to four new science labs. Walls were torn down and classrooms were combined to create four large rooms that each have a classroom and lab area. The updated classrooms and north wing will all be ready for students on the first day of school on Aug. 22.
Other projects won’t be completed until later this fall. They include the performing arts center, ag shop, school offices and more. The old ag building is being turned into a wrestling room, and a locker room in the intermediate school is being transformed into a life skills classroom.
Robinson said the district has had to deal with labor shortages and shipping delays, but he is optimistic to get the projects done soon.
