The second day of Freedom Festival 2021 is underway, amid the highlight Independence Day parade Saturday afternoon down Third Street and through the heart of Cameron, Missouri.
Organzers BJ Reed and Denise Maddex of Cameron Main Street Inc. plan a number of events in what has become a highly anticipated moment of patriotic celebration and togetherness for all of Northwest Missouri. This year is special in particular for Reed as U.S. troops come home at last from the war in Afghanistan and the nation observes the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C.
Events in Cameron are scheduled to continue this weekend as follows:
Saturday, July 3
— 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Neighborhood Block Party, featuring inflatables, laser tag, water rides, family games, food vendors, crafts and direct sales, centered in and around McCorkle Park
— 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Street Dance
— 10 p.m. Cameron Main Street 5K Glow Run
Independence Day
— 11 a.m. Community Brunch & Worship Service, sponsored by Passion Church
— 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Arts Festival, sponsored by the Cameron Area Arts Council, featuring E.K. Bruhn and other local artists, dancers and musicians, as well as food and craft vendors, henna and face painting
— 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Live Music featuring Liverpool, a Beatles tribute band
For more information, attendees may call 816-632-6063.
