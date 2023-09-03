Heath Gilbert, left, a parent in the Cameron R-I school district, speaks in 2022 before the district's Board of Education in Cameron, Missouri. Gilbert, an activist against what he describes as adult materials in school libraries, is suing the district over alleged civil rights infringement and retaliation.
A parent who has long been critical of some reading materials available to students in Cameron, Missouri, has sued the school district, alleging civil rights violations.
Heath Gilbert filed suit on July 14 against Cameron R-I Public Schools and the Cameron R-I Board of Education, with pro bono backing of attorneys who are professors of the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law's First Amendment Clinic. The lawsuit is filed on three alleged civil violations:
— unlawful restriction of speech in a public forum;
— retaliation;
— and deprivation of due process.
All of the allegations relate to the district's decision to restrict Gilbert from visiting district property, including during board of education meetings. A 70-day ban took place from Dec. 12, 2022.
"The district imposed an unreasonable ban that violated Mr. Gilbert’s right to free speech," Gilbert attorney Lisa Hoppenjans said. "The First Amendment prohibits the government from silencing its critics by excluding them from places where the public is invited to speak."
According to The Christian Post, a Washington, D.C. online publication, Gilbert and other Cameron residents protested titles featured in a "naughty book list" that had circulated in fall 2022 via chain email in the Kansas City area. This list identified books available for checkout at the district's school libraries, which Gilbert believed to be unsuitable for children.
Gilbert attended board meetings, and filed a number of Missouri Sunshine Law requests for the stated purpose of learning more about the district's services and functions. Ultimately, "to make certain that every student and district employee feels safe in the educational environment," the district told Gilbert in a letter that his access to district property would be restricted.
After he allegedly violated these restrictions, the district imposed the ban, and said police would be called to enforce it.
"The District denies the allegations made by Mr. Gilbert and will vigorously defend against his lawsuit," Superintendent Matt Robinson said. "Mr. Gilbert was restricted from district property for a period of time due to his disruptive conduct, and consistent with the board of education’s policies. That restriction was not retaliatory and also afforded him the right to seek permission (to attend) from the superintendent ..."
Gilbert declined to comment to News-Press NOW, deferring to his attorney.
