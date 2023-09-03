Cameron Board of Education

Heath Gilbert, left, a parent in the Cameron R-I school district, speaks in 2022 before the district's Board of Education in Cameron, Missouri. Gilbert, an activist against what he describes as adult materials in school libraries, is suing the district over alleged civil rights infringement and retaliation. 

 YouTube | via Cameron R-I Public Schools

A parent who has long been critical of some reading materials available to students in Cameron, Missouri, has sued the school district, alleging civil rights violations.

Heath Gilbert filed suit on July 14 against Cameron R-I Public Schools and the Cameron R-I Board of Education, with pro bono backing of attorneys who are professors of the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law's First Amendment Clinic. The lawsuit is filed on three alleged civil violations:

