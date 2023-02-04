2023Spelling Bee

Two Buchanan County students are headed to the Regional Spelling Bee in Maryland next month after competing for a spot Saturday morning.

Over 90 students in the area worked their way through a list of challenging words to compete for a spot at the tournament which will be held on March 4th.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

