Two Buchanan County students are headed to the Regional Spelling Bee in Maryland next month after competing for a spot Saturday morning.
Over 90 students in the area worked their way through a list of challenging words to compete for a spot at the tournament which will be held on March 4th.
After 18 rounds of spelling, the Spelling Bee was narrowed down to the top five elementary and jr. high students, who competed for the first and second place spot.
Christopher Harris, an 8th grade student at Bode Middle School, won the first-place trophy with his championship word being “vermicide.”
“This means a lot to me as I have been doing this since I was in 5th grade,” Harris said. “Let’s just say I’ve spent more time studying than I would like to know. I think I took more of a relaxed approach this time around.”
Harris said he is looking forward to the regional tournament and will be excited about the outcome – win or lose.
“I am looking forward to it and I know it’ll be an interesting experience at least,” he said. "It’ll be my first time so no matter how I do at least I've made it farther than most have.”
Harris' parents stated they were very proud of how their son performed and thanked his teachers.
“We’re very proud of him and all the hard work he’s done,” Mr. Harris said. “We want to say thank you to the teachers along the way who have worked with him.”
Spelling Bee Runner up Sara Gupta, an 8th grader at St. Paul Lutheran, fell short by one word but has much to look forward to as she prepares for another shot at first place next month.
“I’m really nervous because I definitely was not expecting to go to the regional tournament,” Gupta said. “I'll definitely be doing a lot of studying for it.”
Gupta’s mother chimed in, expressing her excitement for her daughters win and ability to trust in herself.
“My husband and I used to say to her ‘do the best that you can’,” Priya Gupta said. “You have nothing to lose; I always say shoot for the moon and you’ll definitely get to the stars.”
Gupta’s father was proud but also expected a positive outcome from today.
“Sara definitely underestimates herself, especially with the amount of reading that she does,” Sam Gupta said. “Success comes to a practiced mind. That isn’t just a statement for Sara. All these kids here today are so bright. You can’t pick out who’s the brightest one in this room.”
Karen Heyde-Lipanovich is the coordinator for the Buchanan County Spelling Bee each year and said the best part of her job is seeing how much the students develop throughout the years.
“It gets exciting for us when we do this every year because you see the kids come back,” Heyde-Lipanovich, said. “The number one speller this year, I’ve seen all four years from 5th to 8th grade and now he’s the number one speller in the county.”
Heyde-Lipanovich said the Spelling Bee is similar to students who enjoy other recreational activities and called it their ‘sport’.
“We’ve got all kinds of activities for kids who are athletic, artistic, and musicians,” she said. “...But these kids love language and it is their sport. This gives them an outlet and I’m so overjoyed I get to do it each year.”
Both students will be headed to Maryland next month to compete at the 2023 Eastern Shore Regional Spelling Bee and if they qualify, they will be headed to the national competition in Washington, D.C.
