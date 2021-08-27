Dr. Brett Bruner has been named assistant vice president and dean of students at Missouri Western State University.
Bruner, currently dean of student engagement at Arkansas Tech University, begins his duties at Missouri Western on Aug. 30.
“Brett is a recognized leader in student affairs,” said Dr. Melissa Mace, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management. “He has a broad range of experiences in a variety of higher education settings and will provide outstanding service to our students and our community.”
Bruner said he is excited about his new role.
“I am honored to join the Missouri Western State University campus community and the Division of Student Affairs & Enrollment Management team,” Bruner said. “I look forward to supporting Missouri Western students in each of their endeavors.”
The assistant vice president and dean of students supports Missouri Western’s mission of student-centered learning through advocacy, services and programs. Bruner will provide leadership in areas of student involvement, conduct, health, housing and residential life, diversity, career preparation and more.
Bruner has spent the past three years at Arkansas Tech. He previously worked as the director of transition and student conduct at Fort Hays State University and as the director of student life at Baker University.
