The April 6 bond rejection does not disrupt local school finances, and officials are relying on a pre-established budget plan for the coming year to keep the fiscal ship steady.
Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations, spoke to these matters Tuesday following a meeting of the finance committee of the St. Joseph School District. Edgar said that overall, he is "cautiously optimistic" that deficit spending will be avoided in Fiscal Year 2022, which begins July 1, 2021.
While the district will not issue the $107 million in bonds Proposition CARE would have authorized, this does not directly relate to how the roughly $3 million rise in annual expenses, which total more than $130 million, will be managed. Voters rejected Proposition CARE by a margin of nearly 65%, with 26.7% turnout recorded.
"One area that (the bond issue failure) will hurt us is there was a plan in place as far as the bond issue passing to possibly close some buildings and those types of things, so you're still going to have that type of expenses ... preventative maintenance," Edgar said.
This is in reference to the plan to convert Benton and Lafayette high schools and close or repurpose Bode Middle School and a number of elementary schools. That will not happen now.
"If you take those expenses out, you can tie those back to teachers via the salary schedule, and now we're going to be turning those toward building improvements moving forward," he said.
A key factor in this clean bill of fiscal health is, officials across the state anticipated last year that COVID-19 would cause tax collections this spring to broadly underperform the previous year. Edgar has found that, in fact, 96% of taxes owed that go to the school district are on track to be collected. A figure of as low as 90% once was built into the budget before the plan was adjusted to anticipate 95% collection.
"We did come in a little bit better than I thought we were going to from a local standpoint, which tells me that we should be in better shape in (academic year) 2021-2022," Edgar said. "Because, of dealing with, going through COVID and those types of things."
In other business
Dr. Brian Kraus, director of human resources, said that since a Grand Rapids, Michigan, education headhunter firm called EDUStaff, LLC assumed almost all substitute teacher management duties for the district, the number of people available to fill classroom vacancies any given day has increased modestly.
The district pays EDUStaff $120.65 per day, per teacher, of which $95 is given to each substitute per day. The firm keeps the difference. The school board will decide later whether to keep this arrangement going, but Kraus said he is currently inclined to endorse doing so.
"We couldn't find enough substitute teachers on our own, and that was part of our reason in hiring this company to take care of that problem for us," said Rick Gilmore, a board member.
