After nearly four hours of competition Saturday, one student has achieved spelling supremacy at the annual Buchanan County Spelling Bee at Truman Middle School.
A hundred students in fifth through eighth grades walked into the competition, but two Bode middle schoolers were the last ones standing.
Seventh grader Soleah Arney beat out Bodie eighth grader Reagan Watson for first place.
Soleah spent a long time practicing her spelling to reach the goal, practicing with her dad every day.
"We've done more recently because the spelling bee's been coming up closer, so we've done, like, 100 words, probably, a night," she said. "Because I've already went through them once and so we went through them again, so it was going quicker."
Reagan saw Soleah and another contestant go 40 rounds in their recent school spelling bee, so she knew it was going to be a tough competition.
"I definitely had a lot of respect for her going into this and i knew that she was a strong competitor," Reagan said. "So I just think it's a coincidence we go to the same school, but i'm glad we do."
Both students have aspirations to make it past regionals and continue on to nationals.
Suleah's advice for other young spellers is that they have to be willing to put in the time to get better...
"Just work on studying it, it really helps," she said. "Reading books as well, that really helped and stuff. You can really recognize words that way."
The Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee will be 1 p.m. March 5 at emPowerU. The top finisher at regionals will move on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee later this year.
