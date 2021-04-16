ATCHISON, Kan. — After a week of debate and decisive votes, St. Joseph is flanked by towns on two sides holding Indian-themed mascots that now will change.
On Monday, the USD 409 Board of Education of Atchison, Kansas, took this idea strongly to heart, voting 7-0 to immediately junk both the Redmen mascot for grades 9-12 at Atchison High School, and the Braves mascot for grades 6-8 at Atchison Middle School. Tuesday’s meeting of the Savannah R-III Board of Education in the Andrew County seat saw a more cautious approach and a deeply divided 4-3 panel.
The Savannah Savages will live on, but — officially, at least — without the Indian head icon that is painted all over the town, from the water tower to the sidewalk in front of the district office.
“We’ve made a compromise, and that’s what it’s all about,” Stancy Bond said Tuesday.
Bond, a member who transitioned out of the role of board president the same day, explained the decision will bring on change focused on the schools. The district sympathizes with people determined to preserve local history, and will take no action to discourage usage of the Indian head in general public settings. Other matters, such as the prominent icon on the water tower, will be exclusively up to the Savannah municipal government to decide.
“I personally would prefer people not paint their driveways with it,” she said. “But that is protected by their First Amendment rights. This is about the schools.”
Dr. John Eplee, an Atchison school board member, explained that this is the culmination of years of effort and subtle moves by the USD 409 administration to decouple the community from images some consider to be racist. Where possible, a singular “A” stylized like the logo of the University of Arizona-Tucson has been used as the red and gold symbol of Atchison public education. Now the old identities are to be taken away.
“And so, we’ve tried to move away from the Braves and Redmen for a number of years,” Eplee said. “The time has come, and so, here we are.”
Eplee and Sean Crittendon, another board member, pushed back on suggestions by some that it is hypocritical to question the validity of Atchison’s icons and yet support organizations like the Kansas City Chiefs. Photos of members of the Atchison school board wearing Chiefs gear, including clothes that feature arrowhead iconography, have been circulating on Facebook.
For Eplee, the concepts of “Redmen,” and “Chiefs” are simply two different things.
“A chief is strong, a chief is a leader,” he said. “Redmen, well, that just has some very troubling history associated with it.”
Crittendon sees it in a different light. What matters, he said, is not which name one supports, but which team, which community, which cause. If he had his preference, the Chiefs also would retire their name in due time. Nevertheless, he will continue to support them in light of decisions within the last year such as a ban on the wearing of decorative headdresses and performing the ‘tomahawk chop’ chant in the stands of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
“The matter at hand is, ‘Redmen’ is a name not fit to represent an institution of learning,” Crittendon said.
The diverging approaches found in these two communities is encapsulated in Eplee’s view that Savannah, which regularly plays Atchison athletic teams, has not gone far enough.
“They’re not going to use the logo, but they’re going to keep the name, ‘Savages.’ Which I think ... that’s problematic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.