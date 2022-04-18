David Foster was unanimously elected president of the St. Joseph Board of Education on Monday, with his colleague LaTonya Williams assuming the vice presidency and two new members taking their seats.
Judge Dan Kellogg of the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Missouri conducted the oaths of office on Monday for Isaura Garcia, who placed first in the April 5 Missouri municipal general election for one of the two seats available on the board, as well as Kim Miller, who placed second. The two new members shall soon enough be joined by a third, as Lori Witham has submitted her resignation effective April 27, as she is moving out of St. Joseph and will no longer be eligible to serve, according to the district.
She was elected in 2020 and the board will conduct a process to fill her vacant seat for the remaining year of her term. That person will then be required to run for a full three-year term in 2023 if they wish to remain beyond April of that year. One other seat will be contested at that time.
The events took place amid a special meeting at the Troester Media Center. Foster and Williams, lifelong friends, have served together since April 2021, when they were elected alongside Kenneth Reeder. Tami Pasley stepped down as board president after one year in that role, having been elected as a member in 2016 and reelected in 2019.
"Well, it's pretty surreal," Foster said. "The last year, we've gained a lot of experience, so to be where we are at now, I think it is the culmination of events, and we're extremely excited about it."
Pasley said she looks forward to being fully retired, having stepped back from life as a full-time math educator amid her election to the board before proceeding on an eventful six years of service.
"I'm certainly going to continue to be active in everything involved with the St. Joseph School District, as I know we have a lot of hope moving forward," she said in public remarks at the meeting. "We have some awesome board members coming on that will serve you well I'm sure. Thank you to the community for their support in those two terms that I chose to run for, and thank you to the board as well."
Williams spoke to her vision for service in SJSD leadership, as quoted in a news release.
"I do not take lightly serving in a leadership position on the Board of Education," Williams said. "I am excited about this new role and I am optimistic about the future of our school district."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.