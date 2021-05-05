Some local school roofs will be fixed up as part of the normal rotation schedule, but not all will see scheduled repairs as district leaders ruminate on what to do about those they regard as no longer needed.
The Board of Education voted 6-0 last week, with LaTonya Williams abstaining, to approve $717,750 for seven roof projects. Each of some two-dozen structures used for classwork in town, along with places such as the SJSD warehouse at 2735 Pear St., has its place on a plan to be sure natural wear and tear is fixed when the time comes. The money funds the least expensive bid on offer, from Hausman Metal Works & Roofing of St. Joseph.
"It's important that you stay proactive and stay ahead of the game," said Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent. "The Board of Education is not knowing exactly what the future is going to bring."
Some buildings are set up in project sections, so 1 to 2 acres of work ends up done any given year. A school roof is said to have a lifetime of 20 years; proactive work organized by Mickey Gill, director of operations, can stretch this to 20 to 30 years. Of the approved bid, $225,600 is contingent on Eugene Field Elementary staying open, a future that is not yet decided. The April 6 bond issue failure means it has to start all over, at a 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, meeting of the Facilities Planning Committee.
Gill has made it plain to the board: Avoid roof work delays, if possible.
"When you compromise a roof, you never know the longevity of that roof," he said. "At this point, we'll try to do the best we can to repair them or what we need to do, to the next phase. But this is a concern of mine, not doing the roofs, to be honest with you ... I would like to get this done if they're going to fix them. So, you have a year window."
Asked about this Monday, Edgar referenced how he is confident, in consultation with Gill and others, that one year of wiggle room remains to decide how things shake out.
Overall this year several projects are set, including the Pear Street warehouse, which is due to have its northeast roof worked on; the library entrance roof of Central High School; two areas of the Eugene Field Elementary roof; an area covering Robidoux Middle School; two parts of the Skaith Elementary roof; two sections of the Noyes Virtual Academy roof; and an area of Spring Garden Middle School.
Yet for much of the last year, Eugene Field has been considered a leading candidate for the school district to address its extra capacity as the student population drops by hundreds year over year, a trend that is expected to continue.
A reduction in capacity will be done by converting the school to a new purpose, or possibly shutting it down completely and putting it up for sale. Eugene Field shares this status with Bode Middle School, Bessie Ellison, Hyde Elementary, Pickett Elementary and Pershing Elementary, all of which aside from Field are not part of the current roof bid.
"It's important for people to understand that we do have too many buildings," Edgar said. "There are some that definitely need to be repurposed for something else. When you have 2,000 seats open, it's pretty obvious that you have too many buildings."
