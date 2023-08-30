Board puts in its two cents on tax levy

The rate at which local property taxes are collected for the St. Joseph School District is going down slightly, but this amounts to a marginal change based on how the district manages its debt.
At a meeting on Monday, the Board of Education set the debt service levy at .5417, down from .5780, in response to changes in the assessed value of taxable property, and the district’s debt obligations. Debt service revenues, used to manage what is owed on the bonds the district has previously issued, are now forecast to come in at just under $6.37 million, up from just under $6.32 million.
“We’re also asking for the pre-payment of some bonds,” said Robert Sigrist, assistant superintendent of business and operations, during the meeting. “The purpose is two-fold: It allows us to keep our debt service levy where it is, and it will also save us $819,000 in interest.”
Total revenues are predicted to be about $100,000 higher, because the assessed value went up by .78%, despite the marginal rate change. Cost increases of more than $10.5 million, driven by nationwide inflation among other factors, significantly outrun the pace of revenue increase. Overall, not accounting for debt service, the district taxes about $4.32 for every $100 in a given piece of property’s assessed value.
The assessed value differs from the price a house or a car would be likely to fetch on the open market, and it is determined by the Buchanan County Assessor. A car tagged in Buchanan County, for example, is only assessed at 33% of its likely sales price.
No one appeared to speak at Monday’s hearing to discuss the proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2024, which began July 1. The hearing took place before the formal meeting of the Board of Education at the Troester Media Center.
The board approved the agenda and tax levels by 6-0-1. Board Vice President Kenneth Reeder was not present. He arrived immediately afterward for the regular meeting, which saw a number of contentious votes on board policies and a rejection of a contract with Panorama Education, a Massachusetts software company.
