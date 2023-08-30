Board puts in its two cents on tax levy
The rate at which local property taxes are collected for the St. Joseph School District is going down slightly, but this amounts to a marginal change based on how the district manages its debt.

At a meeting on Monday, the Board of Education set the debt service levy at .5417, down from .5780, in response to changes in the assessed value of taxable property, and the district’s debt obligations. Debt service revenues, used to manage what is owed on the bonds the district has previously issued, are now forecast to come in at just under $6.37 million, up from just under $6.32 million.

