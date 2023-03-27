Lynnea Wootten

The Board of Education hiked staff pay by double the percentage increase offered last year during a meeting held Monday at Benton High School.

For this spring's round of changes to the salary schedule, the district aimed to boost salaries by at least $500 per year with funding from Proposition READ, the August 2022 tax levy plan. By a 6-0 vote Monday, the change ended up being a teacher salary base increase of about $1,000, or about 2.65% to the hourly rate schedule. The new teacher minimum salary shall be $38,700, up from $37,500. For holders of a bachelor's degree, the scale tops out at around $53,000. A master's degree holder earns just under $43,000 at a minimum, up to a maximum of just over $76,000, based on experience. 

