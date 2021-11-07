In confronting a historic number of classroom vacancies that is a norm across the state, some of St. Joseph's elected education leaders say extra investment in its people is overdue.
School board member David Foster said the time has come to raise pay for all educator positions. Asked about the amount of money that may be available for this, Foster said that will have to be determined at future board meetings.
The idea is, vacancies will decrease if working for the district is more desirable for full-time staff.
"I don't speak for the board, but I initiated the conversation about a teacher and staff pay raise because it's just one of the factors that go into what I call staff equity," Foster said. "I recognize the correlation between staff appreciation, pay and retention. I believe in investing in our teachers ... This will put us a step closer to being a sought-after district for families and teachers alike."
Kenneth Reeder, Foster's colleague since they were elected together in April, said he has placed increased substitute pay on the board's agenda, "just as a matter of discussion."
Reeder's goal is $155 per day, up from $95 per day, for a short-term substitute. This would cost the district more than $600,000 per year, but to Reeder, that is "insignificant" against total yearly expenditures of about $140 million, most of which is associated with various staffing costs. The board next meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the Downtown district office.
"With this one small move and an insignificant amount of funds, we'll shore up the most important aspect of our district, and that's the shortage of people in the classroom," Reeder said.
Classroom vacancies are nothing new. According to district records, the 2018-19 academic year — a benchmark as it was the last full class term completed before COVID-19 — had an 86.2% vacancy fill rate, leaving 1,708 vacancies not accounted for over the year.
The unfilled vacancy rate has effectively doubled during the pandemic. St. Louis Public Radio reported in October that in some Show Me State districts, the fill rate has collapsed to about 50%.
Observing similar trends across the state, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has taken various steps, such as authorizing would-be substitutes to complete 20 hours of online training to get certified as a substitute teacher. Previously, collegiate credit hours representing more than 500 real-time hours of study had to be completed.
The St. Joseph School District has retained EDUStaff, LLC of Grand Rapids, Michigan, to meet its needs. Repeated calls to EDUStaff for its input on the current trend of vacancies have not been returned. EDUStaff, not the district, is the employer and supervisor of all SJSD subs. A district official said Friday said attempts to find a substitute teacher able to interview for this story had not been successful.
St. Joseph School District Human Resources Director Brian Kraus recently called the relaxed standard a worthy effort to see if fill rates can be improved.
Reeder said he believes a pay raise to $155 per day will justify restoring the old staff training standard. In this sense, the district can expect high-quality candidates and pay them accordingly.
"Reducing training requirements to fill positions now was the wrong way to go about it," he said. "We should have raised the pay, kept the standards high in the classroom for the safety and benefit of our students."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.