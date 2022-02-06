Gov. Mike Parson is proposing a plan that would improve teacher pay throughout Missouri and put most of the burden on the state's budget, although local input and legislative work are still needed to make it happen.
Missouri is currently dead last in the nation for its minimum certified teacher full-time salary of $25,000 per year, and the state as a whole is at No. 50 out of 51 (counting Washington, D.C., in the rankings) for average entry-level teacher pay. The minimum salary has not been adjusted for 16 years. Under Parson's plan, with the blessing of the legislature, the state would supply 70% of the dollars required to ensure no educator working for a district makes less than $38,000 per year.
David Foster, who attended the Great Northwest Day event at the Capitol last week to lobby the governor and other officials on behalf of the St. Joseph School District, said his conversations with Parson and others leave him feeling confident that SJSD educators and others in the area soon will get a boost.
"Obviously, I'm in favor of a salary increase for teachers," said Foster, who has served on the Board of Education since April 2021. "Gov. Parson has told me personally that if we have a $38,000 salary minimum, the state will cover most of that bill. I think that's more than reasonable on his part."
Whether or not that is a realistic prospect remains to be seen, as the bill has yet to be advanced out of committee. Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, does not have a direct say in that committee process but will influence this matter significantly before anything gets signed into law as he is budget chairman.
"Getting the base salary up to $38,000 really will help many of our communities and many of our school districts," Hegeman said. "They'll have to pitch in and help accomplish that goal, but that's certainly something worth accomplishing to get the salaries up for the people that teach our youth and make Northwest Missouri a greater place."
What the St. Joseph School District can do to make up for its 30% share, if that is what the change ends up calling for, is up to the board and its constituents. The district is engaged in the Vision Forward process to solicit public input on this matter. The next meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Word of Life Church, 3902 N.E. Riverside Road.
Tama Wagner, director of the St. Joseph Community Alliance, urged people to attend the meeting to discuss how pay will be a pivotal part of future teacher retention.
"If you talk to any teacher, they will tell you they didn't get into education because they knew they were going to make a lot of money," Wagner said. "However, it is something that they should be making a decent wage. And so with the governor saying that he wants to support increasing teachers' salary, we think that's absolutely something the community should be involved in making the decision for, and I think that will come through in Vision Forward."
Isaura Garcia, a candidate for one of the two open seats on the school board in April, said it's important to remember that pay is only one aspect of teacher retention. If morale is not improved, then the district and others like it will go on struggling to persuade enough people that St. Joseph is a good place for a long-term career in education. Garcia is competing alongside Kim Miller, James Kindred, Brenda Steidel and Colby Oyerly. Election day is April 5.
"At the end of the day, they are people," she said. "We need to get back to the people business and start making the work environment a great place for them."
News-Press NOW reporter Clayton Anderson contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.