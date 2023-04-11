The St. Joseph School district's governing body will confer on Tuesday evening in emergency closed session. The session is closed under a provision of state law that is meant to protect private personnel records.
The St. Joseph School District's governing body met in closed session Tuesday night in the wake of legal trouble affecting its chief executive.
The Board of Education, which is required to state 24 hours in advance when it will be gathering, announced just before 7 p.m. Monday that it would meet at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Noyes Administration Building. The meeting was closed to the public following a brief period in open session to take roll. On its agenda, the board cited "legal actions, causes of action or litigation involving a public governmental body" and "individually identifiable personnel records" as reasons for the closure.
"After consulting with our attorney, I'm not able to say what it is about aside from what's there on the agenda," Board President David Foster said. "I think most everyone has been able to guess, but we are going to stick with the agenda."
The meeting followed news that arrived Monday afternoon on the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney's decision to formally charge Superintendent Gabe Edgar with a single count of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. The charge stems from a March 26 arrest by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on St. Joseph Avenue.
