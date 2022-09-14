The St. Joseph School District Policy Committee moved on Wednesday toward a stricter ban on mobile device use in classrooms.
As things stand, many teachers do not allow students to use devices such as cell phones, smart watches, tablets and laptops except for those issued to them by the district during class.
The parent and student handbook prohibits all elementary students from bringing and/or displaying cell phones at any point during school hours. The handbook permits middle school students to do so only at select times outside class hours and similarly restricts them for high schoolers. The main difference between this and a policy is that enforcement would become a point of emphasis and would not be handled primarily by individual teachers and principals.
The four school board members present Wednesday at the SJSD Administration Building, who would form a majority, gave their endorsement for the policy recommendation. The full board of seven members next meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. Only the board is empowered to change policy.
"The St. Joseph School District promotes a warm, welcoming, safe educational environment focused on learning and academics," the proposed policy reads. "Student use of cell phones can be a barrier and/or distraction to learning. As SJSD provides 1:1 technology for students, cell phones are not necessary throughout the school day and therefore, will be restricted in buildings. The Parent and Student Handbook will outline expectations for cell phones at the elementary, middle and high school levels."
The discussion about the mobile device policy came about after Board of Education member Phil Vandel said he found that no concrete "black and white" rule currently exists and that such a step is increasingly exercised by districts nationwide. The idea is for staff to have no hesitation in stopping students from using disallowed devices, citing the policy as needed. Staff would be expected to enforce the policy and, if they don't, they could be subject to disciplinary action.
That's because inconsistent enforcement, and a policy riddled with exceptions, would undermine the entire concept, Vandel said. He speaks only for himself, and not his board colleagues, but Board President David Foster, Vice President LaTonya Williams and fellow member Kim Miller indicated agreement with Vandel.
"I think it's important that we, we just draw the line in the sand," Vandel said. "And say, 'We're gonna try it the other way for a while.' You know if at some point we feel that it's, it's a time to where we can be more lax with it, we can always do that. But if we start out lax, it'll never be implemented properly."
In light of discussion at the committee meeting, in which board members hypothesized that a given staffer's refusal to enforce a mobile device ban could lead to disciplinary action — such as a corrective memo from the human resources department — Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis pledged the proposal would support staff. Virtually all of them oppose student use of devices that distract from academics, she said.
McGinnis noted during the meeting that in her previous work as principal of Lafayette High School, inconsistency of enforcement has arisen at times.
"This sends the message to our students, our staff, our parents that we are taking this very seriously," McGinnis said. "That cell phones, research shows, can be a huge distraction in the classroom and take away from learning. And learning is our priority."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.