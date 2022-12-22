Bradley Huett, Don Crabtree, Harold Barr

Bradley Huett, top left, Don Crabtree, and Harold Barr, bottom left, are three of the 11 candidates (to date) running for Board of Education. 

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

The race for two open seats on the St. Joseph Board of Education this spring is shaping up to be a crowded one.

Eleven people have filed so far for the April 4 contest, including Harold Barr, Don Crabtree and Bradley Huett. 

