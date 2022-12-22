The race for two open seats on the St. Joseph Board of Education this spring is shaping up to be a crowded one.
Eleven people have filed so far for the April 4 contest, including Harold Barr, Don Crabtree and Bradley Huett.
Huett, the owner/operator of a catering service, has three children who are students. He said he is running to give a stronger voice to fellow parents and teachers. He added that requires the board to spend money on paying teachers more, in light of recent inflation trends. A lot of talk has been heard of support for the staff, Huett said, with limited action.
"We've seen a lot of pay increases in other agencies," he said. "This one has been delayed for some reason, and it's time to get that addressed. I'm just curious what the blockage is there. The school board needs to take action on this, and I want to be part of that."
Crabtree brings decades of experience as a teacher and coach of debate and forensics to the race. He took a job in the 1970s with the Park Hill School District in Platte County, commuting during his career from St. Joseph, before he retired. Crabtree looks at St. Joseph School District academics today through the lens of an educator who knows kids must show up to class to learn.
"You know, we're facing a huge attendance issue," Crabtree said. "We're facing lower test scores and other things. My point is, you can talk and talk and talk, but there's got to be some action. Which means the board's going to have to come together as a cohesive unit so you can talk less and do more."
Barr is a retired engineer and real estate investor. He owns about 10 pieces of local property. His motive in running, he said, is to serve as an advocate for the St. Joseph School District taxpayer and to create the best possible environment for his seven grandchildren who are currently students.
"I would like to look into changing from five days a week to four days a week," Barr said. "I don't know if it's a good idea, but I think it's a good thing to look into. I believe that we could save money, for one thing, and I think we could give a better education in a more condensed school day."
Wednesday was the last day of the initial filing period for two open school board seats. The final opportunity for candidates to declare for the race is 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the district’s administrative headquarters, 1415 N. 26th St.
Previous stories have featured the candidacies of Brian Shewell, Whitney Lanning, Shawn Harper, Rick Gehring, Amanda Cook and Jonathon Bell. Anyone registering on Tuesday will be featured in a story next week, along with candidates Joe Yegge and Jennifer Kerns.
