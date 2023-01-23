Board approves preschool at Mark Twain site
The St. Joseph Board of Education voted Monday to convert Mark Twain Elementary School into an early childhood learning center for the 2023-24 academic year.

The move is meant to address a shortcoming in the number of children who are ready to start kindergarten, but it will require students and staff to move to other elementary schools in the St. Joseph School District. About 44% of SJSD students are screened as ready for kindergarten, compared to 65% statewide.

