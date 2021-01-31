The St. Joseph Catholic Schools Vitality Summit took place Sunday afternoon as part of Catholic Schools Week.
There are no plans of the four schools within the St. Joseph Catholic Schools Partnership to consolidate at this point in their vitality plan. St. James Catholic School, St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, the Cathedral of St. Joseph School and Bishop LeBlond High School will each remain separate while still working together to sustain Catholic culture, align curriculum and stabilize and potentially grow enrollment, parochial education leaders said at the event.
During a Q&A session of the summit, Finance Committee Chairman, Brice Libel, addressed the subject of consolidation brought forth by a submitted question.
“The board’s overwhelming support and hope is to sustain all four as long as we can, as long as they remain operationally viable and their campuses can be cost-efficiently maintained,” Libel said. “As a board, we are committed to keeping an open-mind regarding consolidation and ultimately doing whatever is best to further the board’s mission of sustaining Catholic education in St. Joe for the long term.”
Libel went on to say any form of consolidation would only be implemented after objectively reviewing facts and determining that it is in the best interest of protecting the long-term viability of Catholic education.
Also during the summit, the St. Joseph Catholic Schools Partnership signed off on its new partnership with Benedictine College.
“When the St. Joseph Catholic Schools Partnership came to us and said, ‘hey, can we have an additional partnership with the St. Joseph Catholic schools?’ Benedictine College was very excited about that. We have one of the top education programs in the country, especially at Catholic schools, so this was just a perfect partnership for us,” said President of Benedictine College Stephen D. Minnis.
Benedictine will plan to provide student-teachers to schools and they are planning a summer program where teachers from St. Joseph Catholic schools spend time at the campus where they will spend a couple of days in fellowship, providing spiritual direction and professional development.
“With the rollout of a new marketing campaign, and a strengthened partnership with Benedictine College, I believe the St. Joseph Catholic schools are on a solid path to growth and revitalization,” said The Most Rev. James V. Johnston Jr., bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, in a statement.