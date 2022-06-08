The St. Joseph School District will offer additional compensation and professional development considerations to staff who provide special education services.
The Board of Education approved the plan by Dlo DuVall, who soon will become director of special services, on Wednesday in a 7-0 vote at a special board meeting held at the Noyes District Administration Building. Accordingly, an extra calendar day has been added for the staff in the coming academic year, which would cost the district $24,000 in salaries and related expenses for the day. This is coupled with an expansion of the pay schedule at a rate of $2,262 per special education worker, for a total investment of $226,200. There are about 100 positions affected.
This is meant to account for the time that workers will spend performing duties beyond their normal contract hours, a situation that occurs regularly. In addition, the district will account for two fees of $80 for registration and certification where needed for each staffer.
"We were getting together to try to help find ways to retain our current staff, give them some extra support, but then also possibly recruit some new staff," DuVall said.
Duvall's office has advanced the plan because of persistent shortages of qualified "case managers," a category of workers that is inclusive of certified teachers, speech-language pathologists and paraprofessionals, who work with students who require individualized education programs to meet academic and development goals.
Duvall said that in her time with the district she has not encountered a situation where the district found itself lacking for special education job applicants well into the summer. There are currently vacancies for six teachers and 17 or 18 paraprofessionals.
"I can't lie. I'm hoping that we will have more teachers come to us," she said. "We're getting pretty late. I don't think we've ever been at this point, this late in that game, and we're not really getting applicants. It's one thing if you're still getting applicants. We are getting applicants for our paraprofessionals but we're not getting the numbers that we would like to see. We're hoping that people would look into that, and if anyone has any questions about the positions, I am happy to answer them."
