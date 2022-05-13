Bishop LeBlond Principal Kimberly Huss, second from right, congratulates a student on graduating Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Huss challenged students to reflect on how they navigated challenges during high school.
Friday was an occasion of achievement and recognition for the Bishop LeBlond graduates who received diplomas at Our Lady of Guadalupe.
The ceremony marked the start of a new chapter in life for the 31 teenagers who make up the school’s new alumni additions.
Valedictorian Eli Spencer said a big contribution to his success was having a good support system.
“Having the support around you just kind of gives you that extra motivation,” he said. “Because when you don’t have the strength to maybe do something for yourself, you can find the strength to do something for other people. So if I had to study three hours at the middle of the night for a test, I would think about, you know, how hard that both my parents have worked to give me the opportunity.”
Those family ties were an integral aspect of Spencer’s support network, he said.
“My family has helped me so much with all my academics. I mean, it’s not a coincidence. I am where I am now. It’s a result of my family and how great they’ve been.
Principal Kimberly Huss started her portion of the ceremony by challenging students to think back to their school careers.
“I challenge each of you to reflect back on your four years of high school,” she said. “What changed? What stayed the same? How did you navigate the challenges? I can say with certainty that one thing was always present in your time at Bishop LeBlond was faith, prayer and each one of you.”
Another important aspect of reflection is that a person can see and admit to their own faults, Spencer said. In Spencer’s case, that meant owning up to his struggles with procrastination.
“It’s kind of weird to talk about something that’s traditionally looked at as bad academically in your valedictorian speech, but I wanted it to be true to myself,” he said. “I’m not proud of being a procrastinator, but it’s worked out for me and I thought people would think it was pretty funny.”
