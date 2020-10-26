Bishop LeBlond High School will shut down for students on Tuesday for a two-week period of online-only learning, its academic leader said.
The school has reported three students who are known to have been infected with COVID-19 as of Monday, out of the 167 students who were enrolled for the fall 2020 semester. Because LeBlond is by nature a small, close-knit private academy, Principal Ann Lachowitzer said, even a small number of COVID-19 cases represents a need to take proactive measures to prevent an outbreak.
"Our goal is to remain in person," she said. "We've been very fortunate, up to this point, that we've not had to do this. We've had, you know, students go into quarantine, but for the most part our quarantined students have been due to family members, things like that, outside the school and the student body. But these last few cases are within the student body, so that kind of changes things a little bit."
School will be closed after the end of classes on Monday, with online education commencing on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and lasting through Friday, Nov. 6. After the weekend, class is scheduled to resume on Monday, Nov. 9. During the period of online education, no students will be attending school. Staff and teachers will report to work as normal to support online coursework from the LeBlond campus.
Extracurricular activities, to the extent they remain scheduled, will proceed as normal, but students who are in quarantine because they have been a "confirmed contact" of a COVID-19 patient will not be eligible to participate. The LeBlond Eagles football program marked the end of its season with the related cancellation of a Friday, Oct. 30, district game against the Pattonsburg Panthers.
Lachowitzer said that when it returns to class on Nov. 9, LeBlond will operate with the goal of maintaining in-person schooling as much as possible, but future closure periods are a distinct possibility. Two weeks is a common metric for such shutdowns because the COVID-19 virus is known to incubate in an infected person for up to 14 days before symptoms appear.
"We do rely on our parents to take a look at their children's symptoms, make those decisions, you know, 'What are they exhibiting?' And, the health department has shared with me that as parents and as adults, we need to look at our symptoms in a different way than we used to.
"While we used to just take some medication and kind of trudge through it, this is a little different ... We really want to keep the kids in, we know they learn best in person, we know that virtual learning is hard on their emotions, it's hard for them to keep up sometimes ... When they're not in person, it just makes it that much harder," she said.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph said on Monday that all of its parochial schools in the St. Joseph area, aside from LeBlond, will not be subject to any closures or elevated quarantine decisions at this time.