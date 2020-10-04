After some years of planning, construction and, in more recent months, COVID-19 delays, the St. Gianna Beretta Molla Early Childhood Education and Development Center is on track to open next month.
The new preschool of the Cathedral of St. Joseph Parish, it is built into a completely renovated building at North Ninth and Robidoux streets that was previously abandoned. With work now done, a number of leaders were on hand for the formal Mass at the cathedral and dedication at the school building, led by The Most Rev. James V. Johnston Jr., seventh bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph.
"I am envisioning not only the beauty of this new school, but also the children that will soon fill it up and benefit from it," Johnston said.
Mayor Bill McMurray read a proclamation congratulating the parish and community on the construction of the school. He cited how his great-grandfather had a key role in the construction of the cathedral some 150 years ago as a source of personal pride in helping to welcome the new institution.
"Love your children; in them, you see Jesus," McMurray said, quoting the school's namesake, St. Gianna Beretta Molla of Italy.
Born in 1922, Beretta Molla worked in pediatric medicine and had several children of her own, before her fourth pregnancy developed complications. Urged by doctors to abort the pregnancy, for the sake of her own health, she instead gave birth to a healthy daughter who still lives today, before the mother died at age 39 on April 28, 1962.
The Catholic Church investigated events regarded as miracles by the faithful before Pope St. John Paul II canonized Beretta Molla on May 16, 2004, in what would be the last such ceremony he conducted before his own death less than a year later. Beretta Molla is today a patron saint of mothers, unborn children and medical workers, among others.
Some final steps need to be taken before the anticipated opening of Sunday, Nov. 1, but for all intents and purposes, the building is complete, and Bishop Johnston ceremonially blessed it with holy water on Sunday. Patrick Lyle, a St. Joseph Cathedral parishioner, said the opening and the benefits it will bring to his children are keenly anticipated.
"To just have a space like this, with this kind of meaning for our kids, to be able to come and learn and grow, is really one of those top goals," Lyle said.
COVID-19 will remain a challenge for the whole Catholic education system, and Johnston reaffirmed how he is prepared to order a partial or total school shutdown, if cases rise. Yet continuing to expand and support the education system through projects such as this — delivering the best possible education — is considered a sacred calling, and Johnston said the faithful will not live in fear as they answer it.
"We realize that life is a gift, and we're obligated to care for it appropriately and watch out for other people, too," he said. "That's part of our Christian duty."