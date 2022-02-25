Missouri Western State University is cheering what it said is the third-largest research grant ever awarded in its 107-year history.
The National Science Foundation shall fund studies in the lamiaceae family of plants by Tilottama Roy, assistant professor of biology. The grant is worth $863,000 over three years and will pay for 12 students to perform work in the field and travel to visit some of the world's largest collections of preserved mints, sages and other herbs.
Roy explained that access to such studies could lead to new understandings of evolution in plants. The lamiaceae are found all over the world, and are highly varied in structure, color and chemical composition, yet they have a common origin traced to what is now Central Asia 12-13 million years ago.
"From there, they migrated," Roy said. "So yes, when we talk about plants traveling, it's weird because they don't walk, fly, crawl, jump or run. But, plants do travel through seeds and fruits."
Although these plants are prized for their flavor, beauty, therapeutic/pharmaceutical uses, and other applications of economic value, Roy spoke to how their evolution has had nothing to do with pleasing humans. What tastes good to a person is distasteful or has some other negative effect on plant-eating animals. If a plant is eaten whole, it can't pass its genes onto the next generation, and so those plants which avoided being eaten survived, reproduced, and developed stronger "repellent."
"They evolved these so that they could escape predators, because it's not like a plant can punch you to stop from being eaten," Roy said. "It's that 'jab' of a very sneaky, interesting kind."
Connor Root, a sophomore in the biology program who is a Central High School alumnus, said the grant funding has helped him decide he wants to commit his university career to this field of study.
"I wasn't 100% sure if that's exactly what I wanted to pursue," he said. "But the more and more I look into it, the more and more opportunities I see, and the more increased interest I have in the diversification of plants."
University President Elizabeth Kennedy celebrated what this funding means for her institution. Missouri Western has previously received two larger research grants, but this is the first major award of this kind conferred during Kennedy's tenure. She marked one year in office as the permanent campus leader on Friday.
"The National Science Foundation has recognized Dr. Roy's commitment to both the advancement of science and the education of our students, and I congratulate her," Kennedy said.
