David Foster

For more than 30 years, Missouri's northern neighbor has allowed students to change school districts, regardless of where they live, and the latest effort to adopt that idea here is pending.

House Bill 253, introduced by State Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, sets up voluntary open enrollment for public schools. Under current law, it is usually required to enroll children in a resident's local public agency, such as the St. Joseph School District. There are a few exceptions, such as for private school and homeschool students or the children of someone who works for another school district. Where open enrollment does exist, as it has in Iowa since 1989, families with the resources to pay for their child's education are more likely to take advantage of it. Most often, for example, parents who do this are required to transport their kids themselves to wherever they're attending class, as a district located elsewhere will not send a bus. 

