St. Joseph Board of Education President David Foster gives an interview on Monday at News-Press NOW. Foster says he is optimistic open enrollment would be either good for local education or have no ill effects.
Lawmakers assemble at a previous session of the House of Representatives at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.
For more than 30 years, Missouri's northern neighbor has allowed students to change school districts, regardless of where they live, and the latest effort to adopt that idea here is pending.
House Bill 253, introduced by State Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, sets up voluntary open enrollment for public schools. Under current law, it is usually required to enroll children in a resident's local public agency, such as the St. Joseph School District. There are a few exceptions, such as for private school and homeschool students or the children of someone who works for another school district. Where open enrollment does exist, as it has in Iowa since 1989, families with the resources to pay for their child's education are more likely to take advantage of it. Most often, for example, parents who do this are required to transport their kids themselves to wherever they're attending class, as a district located elsewhere will not send a bus.
"I've been following this idea since about this time last year," said St. Joseph Board of Education President David Foster. "It's a highly controversial topic. On the one hand, I can see why parents would want to put their kids in a school district that accommodates their needs. On the other hand, it could be problematic because it can separate the haves from the have-nots. We need to bridge the gap, not widen the gap."
Under voluntary open enrollment, the school board at a given school district can decide to accept pupils from elsewhere. These are called recipient districts. The sending districts a student would ordinarily attend are required to convey a share of the local tax money they receive for each child that transfers out.
Pollitt's bill would, over four years, protect districts from losing more than 4% of their enrollment in this way. A similar bill before a committee in the Missouri Senate would prevent a loss exceeding 5% of current enrollment for two years.
Margaret Buckton, a spokeswoman for the Urban Education Network of Iowa, often informs policymakers about how the system works. If open enrollment is opted for, Buckton said, certain safeguards need to be in place. She affirmed that families who "open enroll out" tend to be white and wealthier than those who do not. This creates a conversation about diversity in school districts and financial aid.
"They need to be in place for those districts that tend to lose those students that are providing support to the district," Buckton said. "There needs to be a funding formula that acknowledges poverty, that provides assistance to urban centers to close achievement gaps. There are stopgap financial measures that can provide protection (to poorer districts). There is value in recognizing parent choice in where we're going to educate children."
