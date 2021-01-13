A bill before the Missouri House of Representatives aims to promote high school extracurricular activities in a way that's generating some opposition.
HB 124 was introduced Jan. 6 by State Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis. It seeks, in a way, to emulate how things work in higher education. For some years, college students have been required to complete courses in recreational enrichment, but they have some choice in this. The directors of the Golden Griffon Marching Band at Missouri Western State University, for example, have had the authority to grant such credit to its players, some 66.4% percent of whom aren't full-time students of music.
"It has worked nicely for us," said Dr. Nathanael May, chairman of the MWSU School of Fine Arts. "I like it from the simple fact that it recognizes the physical activity that's involved in the marching band."
The new bill would require the Missouri State Board of Education to adopt rules permitting marching band and show choir students to graduate high school if they do their extracurriculars but haven't passed requisite physical education classes.
"I can speak to this, because I was in show choir in college. I know exactly what's involved in it," said Taralyn Garner, an opponent of the bill who lives in Plattsburg, Missouri, in retirement as a physical education teacher from the Park Hill School District.
As Garner explained it, a high school PE class uniquely focuses on teaching students to be lifelong, healthy learners. Gone are the days where PE amounted to basic introductions to team sports, climbing a rope as a test of strength, and timing who can run the fastest mile. An intellectual understanding of health and human performance is considered at least as important as physical activity, and it is this more advanced curriculum that, per Garner's argument, can't be covered through extracurriculars.
"We have students assess their personal health levels, we have them evaluate and reflect," Garner said. "And I have so many students that have graduated that contact me later on to say they still use those personal fitness plans."
The Missouri Society of Health and Physical Education is urging families across the state to oppose passage of HB 124, which MOSHAPE spokesman Chris Stehle described as an ill-founded approach in education reform. A Zoom video conference will occur at 7 p.m. Thursday; those interested are asked to email Tom Loughrey a tom@moshape.org.
"What not only the state needs, but what this country needs is not less physical activity, or less physical education, it's more," Stehle said. "We see some schools where kids get only 20 minutes of exercise a week. Guidelines say kids need 60 minutes of activity, minimum, per day ...
"Kids' mental, emotional and social health is going to decline if we do not recognize the standards are different between physical education and band and show choir."
Rep. Mackey did not return calls for comment.