TRENTON, Mo. — St. Joseph is sailing into potential higher education changes, and legislation that would trigger the most significant one advanced Tuesday.
SB 390, introduced by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, would change up Buchanan County junior college rules in favor of North Central Missouri College, based in Grundy County. This would move Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City, Missouri, out of its role at the Hillyard Technical Center. In a 5-4 vote, the Senate Education Committee meeting Tuesday in Jefferson City advanced the bill out of committee, a key step on the path to final passage in some form. It would still need to be signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.
Addressing the NCMC Board of Trustees on Tuesday after the vote, Dr. Lenny Klaver re-emphasized that he doesn't support SB 390. He added the college has had no involvement in the bill, and although he has since talked with Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, and Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, about the proposal, the college is a sort of bystander to this process.
"If this bill passes, we might have to re-think a little bit about what we might do in St. Joe," the college president said. "But right now we're moving ahead with the plans that we had. We're not letting ourselves be in the crossfire to a controversy that we didn't create."
Per the college's five-year Plan 2025, efforts will go ahead on building a satellite campus in Andrew County in cooperation with Savannah R-III Schools. In light of all of this, Missouri Western State University has signed a new agreement with NCMC it announced Tuesday. Its pact for "arbitration" refers to the process of setting up courses between NCMC and the university.
"This partnership has no connection to community college districts generally, or SB 390 specifically," MWSU spokesman Kent Heier said in a statement. "We are in the process of negotiating similar partnerships with other institutions, regardless of the districts they serve."
As it is, the arbitration deal is meant to make it easier for students to know how their studies will evolve in a typical four-year schedule between Missouri Western and NCMC.
"I am thrilled to be able to enter into this agreement with NCMC, which joins Missouri Western in its commitment to meeting the workforce demands of our region," said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, MWSU president. "I greatly anticipate the continued collaboration between our two institutions."
Each area of study at each campus will be tied to an "articulation guide," which students will use to know which courses at NCMC plug in to a Western program and what career path between both campuses might be best advisable. According to a news release, such guides are now in place for the subjects of elementary education and early childhood education. The next evolutions will pertain to criminal justice, business, and other subjects.
"These transfer guides will help students choose the best courses to accomplish their goals," said Dr. Tristan Londre, NCMC vice president of academic affairs, as quoted in a news release.
Regarding SB 390, Luetkemeyer communicated he was occupied with other legislation on the Senate floor and would not be available for comment Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.