Legislation titled the Parents Bill of Rights has cleared the Missouri Senate and is advancing toward what could be landmark education reform.
SB 4 passed 21-12 after overcoming skepticism among rural Missouri GOP delegates. In particular, Sen. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, said he expected and received concessions on the burden for his fellow educators that the bill would impose, if it should become state law. Black voted in favor, as did St. Joseph's delegate, Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville. The bill now moves to the Missouri House of Representatives.
Lynnea Wootten, president of the St. Joseph National Education Association, an affiliate of the Missouri NEA which lobbied against SB4, reaffirmed on Thursday her group's opposition to the bill, which is echoed by Missouri Senate Democrats.
"The association remains concerned that the bill will adversely affect the freedom of teachers to provide the honest education our students deserve," said Wootten, a music educator for the St. Joseph School District.
The bill envisions restrictions on the teaching of any idea that a "reasonable person" would construe as undermining the principle, "all citizens of the United States are equally entitled to the privileges of law and justice with the citizens of this state." Much debate has been had about the concept of stopping "critical race theory," but the bill doesn't mention that term.
"I don't believe it keeps you from teaching subjects at all," Black said. "I'm one of the people that are opposed to that happening, as a whole, and this bill does not stop the teaching of our history, the good and the bad. And the way the bill was negotiated at the end protects everybody in their rights."
Under the terms of SB 4, parents who oppose a given lesson or piece of curriculum can file a complaint with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. What would happen then is to be determined, in part because the bill hasn't passed into law yet, and in part because DESE would have to craft its own rules to enforce the bill, should final passage occur. Under existing law, parents can protest curriculum before their local board of education, or file a lawsuit.
Aside from the talk of permitted curriculum, SB 4 focuses on the idea of school transparency. If it passes, DESE would have to find a way to get most public records for all 555 agencies subject to its jurisdiction published online. It is on this matter that Black most wanted to reduce the burden for individual teachers, he said.
As Black explained it, for better or for worse, gone are the days where most parents are content to call up their school leadership for a face-to-face conversation, and/or file open records requests, to get information about their schools. Online, hassle-free access is prioritized, or else the agency is perceived as failing in transparency, even if it actually isn't.
"Parents today don't want to show up at school and look, right?" Black said. "They want to sit at home at midnight, if they choose to, and search 'Chillicothe R-II schools,' find the Ag department, and start clicking and seeing what curriculum is there. If it can't be found with one click, they'll think it must not be there."
Black has worked for decades in agriculture education for the Chillicothe R-II district. He was sworn in last month after advancing from the House of Representatives, into the Senate District No. 7 place of retiring legislator Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby.
