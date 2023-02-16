Bill

The text of SB 4, the 'Parents Bill of Rights,' is seen on Thursday at News-Press NOW. The bill passed 21-12, and moves on to the Missouri House of Representatives. 

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

Legislation titled the Parents Bill of Rights has cleared the Missouri Senate and is advancing toward what could be landmark education reform. 

SB 4 passed 21-12 after overcoming skepticism among rural Missouri GOP delegates. In particular, Sen. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, said he expected and received concessions on the burden for his fellow educators that the bill would impose, if it should become state law. Black voted in favor, as did St. Joseph's delegate, Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville. The bill now moves to the Missouri House of Representatives. 

