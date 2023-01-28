Taryn Craft

More than 1,000 children and parents from all around the region have gathered on Super Science Saturday for the benefit of St. Joseph Museums.

As explained by Jonathan Rhoad, professor of chemistry, this event in its 23rd year serves a multi-faceted purpose. Raising money for a good cause using their time and resources appeals on a basic level to the faculty, but also, it is considered essential to introduce young minds to various fields of study.

