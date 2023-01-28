More than 1,000 children and parents from all around the region have gathered on Super Science Saturday for the benefit of St. Joseph Museums.
As explained by Jonathan Rhoad, professor of chemistry, this event in its 23rd year serves a multi-faceted purpose. Raising money for a good cause using their time and resources appeals on a basic level to the faculty, but also, it is considered essential to introduce young minds to various fields of study.
The sciences featured Saturday included mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, meteorology, psychology, engineering technology and nursing. Entry fees to Agenstein Hall, waived for young children, and sales of goods like Super Science Saturday T-shirts contributed to the goal.
"It's great fun for us scientists," Rhoad said. "It gives us a form to take science and science education and show elementary, middle and high schoolers, as well as adults, how much fun science can be."
The opportunity to interact with live animals at exhibits within the Griffon Mobile Laboratory and elsewhere at the event greatly appealed to second grader Taryn Craft, she said. Her favorite field overall is biology.
"There are so many animals here and I love them," Craft said. "I want to be an animal rescue-woman when I grow up. And I love how you get to learn different things about the animals and what kind of species they're from."
Shelly Haynes, educational programmer and grant writer for the St. Joseph Museums, said the proceeds from Super Science Saturday will benefit all of her group's constituent historic sites: The Glore Psychiatric Museum, the Harry L. George Native American Collection, the Wyeth Tootle Mansion, the Eckel Architecture exhibit, the Black Archives and the Doll Museum, among others.
"This is a family fun event to come out, bring your children and experience all different kinds of science activities, bringing up young minds for the future while we work to preserve the past," Haynes said. "The people from Missouri Western really come together to help us put together this invaluable event."
