When Benton High School went to a two-week shutdown of in-person education this week, officials didn’t do so on the basis of any set criteria, and the situation will change.
Dr. Beery Johnson, Benton principal for the last nine years, said he made the decision in coordination with the St. Joseph School District Downtown headquarters office after carefully reviewing the number of students and staff who had been placed into quarantine. At a certain point, Johnson said, it became evident that avoiding a closure, at least until two weeks pass and some of those people can come out of quarantine, would have been impossible.
It’s difficult to know how often this will be happening in the future, he said.
“I think it could be the norm, if this keeps going on all year,” Johnson said. “You know, I think it’s just going to, you know, rise and fall throughout the year.”
It’s just a misfortune that it means key events like Tuesday’s Duane Kimble Invitational cross country event would feature no Benton Cardinals; if the school is closed down for COVID-19 reasons, its students can’t compete in such athletic activities. Hosted by Benton, it still took place, with staff and community volunteers handling organization duties, at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
“I think (the closure) happened sooner than I thought it was going to,” said Chelsea Spackler, mother of a Benton sophomore, who volunteered at the event. “But everyone’s kind of on edge. Waiting for the inevitable, ‘OK, we’re going to take some time off and do remote learning for a while.’ ... I’m hearing about more and more positives. It was inevitable, I think.”
Elissa Garr, a leader among the St. Joseph regional Missouri State Teachers Association and an elementary school counselor, said she believes district leaders have done all they can to address the situation. Nevertheless, the instability of future school scheduling is troubling, as the “unprecedented” effects of the pandemic continue to run their course this fall semester.
“I don’t think anyone, anywhere is fully equipped to deal with our current reality,” she said.
Precisely as it did with the closure of Lindbergh Elementary School, which ends on Wednesday morning, the St. Joseph School District is activating its remote learning online system. Though remote learning is more a fallback plan than the dedicated, online St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy, in which roughly 27% of all St. Joseph School District students enrolled, each student’s remote learning day remains scheduled out in detail just like a normal day.
Johnson said he embraces the hybrid concept of online-in person education inherent in these systems. But it will be good to get back on Tuesday, Oct. 6, to the school building where the most resources can be focused on monitoring student success.
“Obviously, teachers, counselors and administrators are also kind of watching out from the side,” Johnson said of the online system. “But it becomes very difficult to watch that from afar.”