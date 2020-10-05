A sunny, bright Monday afternoon marked the last scheduled day of the two-week quarantine for Benton High School, but the prospect of future closures can't be ruled out.
At the time of the last report on Monday, 35 people had died of COVID-19 in Buchanan County, part of a recent acceleration in the frequency of local pandemic casualties; at the same time, Mosaic Life Care reported at the end of last week that more than 55 people were currently admitted as inpatients for treatment of the disease.
Caleb Addington, senior at Benton High School, said he's come to accept how these circumstances make closures impossible to avoid.
"I just wish I would've been able to stay in school," he said. "But, I've learned perseverance through it. Just, keep on going, it's not gonna stop you."
No public school, college or university students in the immediate area are known to have been hospitalized or suffered worse outcomes from the illness, and the St. Joseph School District's own quarantine figures showed a 26% decrease between last week and the week before. The district declines to delineate how many sick children are present at each school. Across its system, 12 staff and 11 students were recorded as having active COVID-19 cases on Friday. A total of 46 staff and 386 students were at home in precautionary quarantine.
Tracie Williams, a junior at Benton, said she eagerly looks forward on Tuesday morning to a resumption of the one-on-one interactions with teachers that have been a key part of realizing her academic goals.
"Going to school benefits me more than doing online, because I need, I do one-on-one learning better and I learn easier," she said. "So, like, just being at school — I know with like, COVID, we can't — just being at school has been a lot easier than being online."
Citing the frenetic pace of activity on Monday, the district didn't have anyone available for an interview on the Benton re-opening, but it has been previously stated that the possibility of future school closures will be hard to predict.
In keeping with guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the district sends people home who are known to be a "close contact" with someone who tested positive: They were within six feet of that person for a cumulative period of at least 15 minutes. Shutdown decisions occur on the basis of how much quarantine needs are interfering with staff availability. By shutting down Benton for 14 days, the known incubation period passes, and quarantines can be lifted.
"Regardless of all the mitigating measures that we've been able to put in, it's impossible to (completely prevent)," said Dr. Beery Johnson, Benton principal, in a previous interview. "I think it could get to where it's, every once in a while, the school ... will have to go this way."