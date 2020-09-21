Benton High School will close because certain staff members and students have tested positive for COVID-19, its principal announced on Monday evening.
Dr. Beery Johnson said in a social media announcement that the closure will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and classes are to resume on Monday, Oct. 5.
Johnson said that there are a significant number of quarantined staff and students. Quarantine is applied to persons who are known to have been a close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. That is, they are thought to have been coughed or sneezed on, or spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of that person.
According to the St. Joseph School District's website, a total of 425 students had been placed in quarantine as of Sept. 17, with 43 staff also in quarantine, across the district. There had been 24 total positive tests among students and staff recorded in the period of Sept. 11 through Sept. 17.
As has been the case with Lindbergh Elementary School, which is scheduled to re-open on Wednesday, Sept. 23 — after about two weeks of closure — the school district will apply its Remote Learning online education system for Benton students starting on Tuesday, according to Johnson's announcement.
Two weeks is considered a precautionary standard based on the incubation period for the SARS-CoV-II virus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19; the virus is known to spread without causing symptoms for every infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published data on Friday that suggests the virus can linger and spread in the air.
For more information, visit the district's website, where numbers on COVID-19 and how it affects the district are reported week by week.