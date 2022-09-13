New medical school could be coming to Benedictine College
Video play button

The proposed founding of a new institution on the campus of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, will build a medical school for the training of osteopathic doctors from the ground up.

Organizers led by Dr. George Mychaskiw, who is to serve as president of the planned St. Padre Pio Institute for the Relief of Suffering-School of Osteopathic Medicine, are keen to emphasize that the school is “proposed” and is at least four years away from the start of classes. If all goes well, students will be able to enroll in a four-year program starting in August 2026. The St. Padre Pio Institute will be run separately from Benedictine, but it is in part envisioned as the next step for pre-medical biology graduates of BC.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.