Inspired by Scripture, religious teachings on social justice and their message of faith and selflessness, the Benedictine Black Student Union has exceeded its online goal of charitable fundraising.
The Atchison Giving Tree project has thus far generated $2,536 via GoFundMe, which means five low-socioeconomic families in the area of the Atchison, Kansas, campus will receive aid, including presents and stocking stuffers for their children. BSU President Soloman Wallace, a student at Benedictine from St. Louis, said he is driven first and foremost by his faith.
“As I child, I personally wasn’t able to have the best Christmas,” Wallace said. “I knew that if I were put in a position to help others, that’s something I would want to do, knowing that it’s something God would want of me as well.”
The BSU engages in activism on diversity and inclusion, but Wallace’s approach is first and foremost as a Christian leader doing what he can to uphold II Corinthians 9:7, “Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver.”
This carries special meaning for Giovanni Burk, who helps lead recruiting efforts for the BSU. The group is open to all students regardless of ethnicity, creed or background. Himself a native of Atchison, Burk is part of the growing number of Black students on what has historically been a not very diverse campus. He said he is proud to see Benedictine become not just the Catholic college that happens to be in town, but one that sponsors deep, personal relationships with all its people.
“There’s a lot of young men around here that don’t really know anything about college,” Burk said. “So, I want to give them an example of a young man that’s from their same town that’s in the college they all know doing something great, letting them know they can do it too.”
The community as a whole has striven to build stronger interconnections between institutions and people. In one case, that is represented by last year’s renaming of the busiest thoroughfare near the Benedictine campus to Unity Street. The former “Division” name is associated with a history in Atchison in which Black residents were made to feel unwelcome in mostly white neighborhoods, and vice versa.
To put such realities firmly in the past is the chief goal of Leila Almanza, who is from San Antonio, Texas. She explained how the Atchison Giving Tree project serves the complementary goals of helping those in need and establishing the readiness of the BSU, and Benedictine, as a place where everyone can have a home.
“Our mission is to help students through community engagement, academics and social services,” she said. “So, I think that setting this kind of example is a great way to start.”
