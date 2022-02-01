Until today, no one has been able to obtain a pristine view from deep space of the earliest moments in the existence of the universe, and a Benedictine College professor will be among the first to study this.
The James Webb Space Telescope reached its home in orbit of the Earth about 1 million miles from the surface of our planet last week and will be commissioned into service in June, 160 days after its launch on Dec. 25, 2021. When it is finally up and working, the 30-year, $10 billion project is intended to generate unprecedented images of the cosmos in the infrared spectrum.
Christopher Shingledecker, assistant professor of physics and astronomy, explained Tuesday that previous efforts have seen infrared telescopes placed on high mountains or aboard aircraft. The Webb unlocks previously invisible doors because infrared light requires extremely cold conditions for a pristine point of view, and the Webb will operate at temperatures below minus 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
“It wasn’t planned originally to launch on Christmas Day, but sometimes, you know, things work out in a particularly interesting way,” Shingledecker said. “And so, we were very happy. It was certainly a Christmas gift for the entire astronomical community, all over the world. And it couldn’t have gone better than it’s been going.”
Shingledecker is part of a team funded for $187,000 by NASA via its Space Telescope Science Institute. To that end, assuming deployment goes on correctly for the Webb — and it has already been through dozens of phases in which irretrievable mission failure could have occurred — he will lead image analysis this summer with advanced computer programs. Students will be assisting him. Daniel Lopez-Sanders, a junior at Benedictine, said he looks forward to the opportunity.
“There’s a reason people use the term ‘astronomical’ to describe vast distances,” Lopez-Sanders said. “In the grand scheme of things, a million miles is not terribly far from Earth. We’ll be looking at images from much further away.”
Because space is so vast, many of the images the Webb generates will be of phenomena that occurred billions of years ago; the light has taken that long to get here. Clouds of dust, gas and ice that formed the building blocks of stars and planets will be seen as never before, and Shingledecker’s team will simulate their formation.
Since it has not been possible to view the infrared spectrum in this manner before, there is no predicting the extent of what will be learned, he explained.
“The James Webb Space Telescope will also reveal a lot about developing solar systems, the earliest stages of solar system development, as well as exoplanets, which are planets orbiting other stars,” Shingledecker said. “So we are going to learn a lot about them, probably their atmospheres as well, the birth and development of planets outside our solar system.”
Joseph Wandishin, a sophomore at Benedictine, said the Webb will generate the glitzy images of popular science. It will fall to his generation of researchers, and many more to come, to do the hard number crunching, as they spend countless hours at a computer to explain to the world what they mean.
“We’re not the astronomers that look at telescopes all day, although I’d be interested in doing that,” he said. “I just sit and watch the numbers go by, learning from them. This tells us how this happens, and that tells us how that happens. I just want to become better at that, and the Webb telescope makes that possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.