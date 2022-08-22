Thousands of students in St. Joseph and around the region said goodbye to lazy summer days and picked up their backpacks as schools resumed classes Monday.
The halls filled up again in the buildings of the St. Joseph School District, and Superintendent Gabe Edgar said he was ready for the day.
"I'm excited that the kids finally get to come back," Edgar said. "We've had a great three weeks leading up to this, and so I just knew this morning whenever I got up at 5:15 it was going to be a great day."
As with any first day, some students, like Central High School Junior Blanca Sanchez, are trying new things this year and feeling many emotions as they start the year.
"I'm kind of stressed out, but other than that feels like any other normal day. I got into this program at Hillyard, and it's very new to me and it's kind of like switching up my schedule. So it's pretty stressful," Sanchez said.
Parents, like Vincent Daunay, were a bit wistful but mainly thrilled to see their kids get back in the classroom on Monday.
"Life goes on, they grow up, we just don't want them to grow too fast," Daunay said. "No more whatever. Just school, learning, having fun and making friends, that's all."
Edgar agreed that being back in the classroom was extremely important this year.
"The biggest thing is kids need to be in school and attendance is our number one priority," Edgar said. "And as of today, I wish every kid would come to school, but we're going to be doing our part to reach out and build relationships to get those kids in school."
Sanchez tells her peers entering a new school that everything will be just fine.
"Honestly, just stay on top of your classes. Don't get distracted a lot and have fun," Sanchez said. "No one's really judging you for anything, so it'll be pretty easy. It's not that bad."
As of now for the school year, there are no restrictive COVID-19 guidelines and no mask mandate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.