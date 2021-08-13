High stress struck home for poor and disadvantaged families across Missouri during online schooling sessions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but a local avenue exists to help.
Research backed by the University of Missouri found earlier this year that Black parents, as an example, tend be harmed in an educational environment for their children that depends on high-speed internet access and tech savvy. Adaobi Anakwe and Wilson Majee of the MU School of Health Professions conducted interviews among households to better understand this “digital divide.” Their study is entitled “Sink or Swim: Virtual Life Challenges among African American Families during COVID-19 Lockdown” and was published in April by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.
“My biggest fear or concern to take away from this study is we should be proactive about ensuring that given the families we’re talking about, the variety of disparities that continue to affect them, we should not allow the digital divide to become one more social determinant of health,” Anakwe said. “There’s broad ramifications to a disparities in digital access.”
LaTonya Williams, executive director of St. Joseph’s Bartlett Center, said she’s hopeful that anyone who has been placed in this challenging situation as a parent takes advantage of her organization’s services.
“If there’s a choice of your bills, childcare expenses, rent, anything like that, internet is not up high on the list,” Williams said. “A lot of people have approached me about this issue ... especially now during a pandemic — and I get it, there’s always extra money and everything involved — but OK, if you’re already in, like, a deficit, and extra (COVID-19 relief) money comes in, you’re not going to put that extra money on internet.”
The Bartlett Center’s Virtual Academy provides high-speed internet access for students who have a need to access, for example, the St. Joseph School District’s Virtual Academy, the all-online curriculum program for grades K-12 that is conducted from Noyes School. The SJSD itself provides mobile hotspot devices for those who lack internet service at home and need to access either the academy or, in the event of a school deactivation due to COVID-19 exposure, the backup remote learning system.
However, the Bartlett Center program is designed to do more than just provide access and to actually bridge the digital divide. The challenges of 2020 proved to be not ideal for launching a new public service initiative.
“But then afterwards it was like, game time,” Williams said. “All of our kids in the programs excelled, and they rocked it. So, I’m looking forward to a new crop of kids and an amazing experience in the Virtual Academy program.”
For enrollment information, visit www.bartlettcenter.org/.
