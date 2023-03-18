Bartlett Center

A venerated contributor to Midtown St. Joseph's historic child care campus has had its lobby named in her honor in a special ceremony Saturday.

Helen Washington, known as Haneefah within the Islamic community, served for 17 years as the youth director at the Bartlett Center. Her vast collection of awards and honors for work at the BC, InterServ, the Juneteenth Committee, and other initiatives is now installed along with her portrait at the Helen Washington Memorial Lobby. Helen died in 2021, so Ramadhan Washington attended to speak Saturday in place of his late wife. 

