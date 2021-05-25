Dr. Arthur C. Brooks, a Harvard professor, bestselling author and columnist for The Atlantic, will be the featured speaker at the 28th annual R. Dan Boulware Convocation on Critical Issues.
The event will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, in the M.O. Looney Complex Arena on the campus of Missouri Western State University.
The Convocation, which began in 1993, was started as part of an overall commitment at Missouri Western to offer enriching experiences to students while bringing together the college and community. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The talk by Brooks, titled “Love Your Enemies: Uniting a Divided America,” will be free and open to the public. Brooks also will be the guest of honor and participate in a question-and-answer session during the annual Convocation Luncheon at noon Sept. 30. Ticketing information for the luncheon will be announced at a later date.
"There can be few if any critical issues facing our society today greater or more concerning than the divisiveness, hatred and political discord we see each day,” said Dan Boulware, former chair of the Missouri Western Board of Regents (now the Board of Governors) in whose honor the Convocation is held each year. “We are in need of coming together for the betterment of everyone. For this reason, I wanted to address the issue at our Convocation. I believe Arthur Brooks’ message will resonate with everyone."
Brooks is the author of 11 books, including the national bestsellers “Love Your Enemies” (2019), “The Conservative Heart” (2015), and “The Road to Freedom” (2012). He is also a columnist for The Atlantic, host of the podcast “The Art of Happiness with Arthur Brooks” and the subject of the 2019 documentary film “The Pursuit,” which Variety named as one of the “Best Documentaries on Netflix” in August 2019.
Previous Convocation speakers include Colin Powell, Bob Woodward, James Carville and Mary Matalin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Newt Gingrich and Martin Luther King III.
