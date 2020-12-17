Missouri Western State University has undergone a comprehensive financial audit the university paid for as part of its normal accounting practices, and the results show work remains to be done to right the financial ship.
Although the audit doesn't reflect the impact of massive cuts made in spring 2020, it shows that in the last five years, Missouri Western has consistently not produced sufficient operating revenues against total expenses. Specifically, it has not cleared a 50% threshold that is indicative of strong financial health.
"Well, it just shows that we're behind the curve. And and maybe we didn't make some of the decisions previously that we needed to make," said Darrell Morrison, university vice president of finance and administration.
To demonstrate the point, BKD Certified Public Accountants & Advisors, LLP, of Kansas City, Missouri, analyzed the state of affairs at almost every other public four-year institution of higher learning the state. Its analysis left out the University of Missouri-Columbia. On average, these peer campuses succeeded in meeting or surpassing the 50% threshold in the last five years.
This state of affairs has been a contributing factor in the decrease of Missouri Western's financial net position by a margin of 49.8% since 2018. Specifically, the net position was valued at $32.25 million two years ago, and for Fiscal Year 2020, it was valued at $16.19 million.
Rachel Dwiggins, managing partner of BKD Certified Public Accountants & Advisors, LLP, of Kansas City, Missouri, presented the results with Dustin Haywood, a director with the firm, on Thursday via video conference to the Finance Committee of the MWSU Board of Governors.
