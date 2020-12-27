Rather than provide explicitly new information about the financial state of the university, the audit presented earlier this month at Missouri Western presented a deeper understanding of what was already known.
A key question came up in a conversation led by Board Chairman Lee Tieman: What about previous audits might have indicated that the university was in financial hot water? The simple answer explained by the auditing agency, BKD Certified Public Accountants & Advisors of Kansas City, Missouri, is that an audit can't independently guard against ill-advised financial decisions. The duty to do so is in the hands of the Board of Governors and the campus administration.
The direction the board is likely to take will be guided by the board's finance, operation and personnel committee chair, Al Landes. Landes will be joined by Bob Wollenman and Lisa Norton, who were appointed to the board by Gov. Mike Parson earlier this year.
"Once you get in here, it's a real education to see how education functions," Landes told his colleagues. "You get mandated more things. For we that come from private business, this is a whole different environment."
From the audit and previous presentations, the impact of what was done in the past at Western is clear enough: The university's net position as an indicator of fiscal health went down dramatically. The university has not cleared a 50% margin in terms of operating revenue against total expenses, a margin exceeded by every other comparable four-year public institution in the state of Missouri (the University of Missouri-Columbia was left out of BKD's FY 2020 survey).
An audit can reveal the values of various accounts aren't accurate. Revenues and/or expenses are greater or lesser than thought. Assets aren't worth what they seem to be. To that end, BKD issued a "clean" audit for Fiscal Year 2020, as opposed to the alternative "qualified" audit, which would highlight given problems. But possibly as a demonstration of what no audit is capable of doing, clean audits were produced by BKD for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 fiscal years. Following the FY 2020 audit, BKD will release the FY 2021 at this time next year, concluding a five-year contract.
The university came to grips with the extent of its financial problems early in 2020, and then the pandemic arrived. All are in agreement that this was something of a perfect storm. University leaders have vowed to closely review the 80-page audit findings and associated documentation to try to be sure it doesn't happen again.
"It's information that we appreciated and take very seriously with our fiduciary obligations to the university and to the students, to the stakeholders here, to the taxpayers," Tieman said in comments following the presentation.